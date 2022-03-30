NHL Game Night: 3-29-22 Hurricanes at Lightning

4 1

60+ minutes of real Lightning hockey.

CAR-3

TB-4 (OT)

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 19 shots for the win. One goal was gifted on a phantom waved off icing, and the other two were tips. Not mad at Vasiy despite that stat line.

First Period

7:59 CAR Niederreiter (21), (Staal, Cole)

Second Period

0:52 TB Killorn (21), (Kucherov, Point)(PP)

8:41 CAR Jarvis (13), (Teravainen)

9:43 TB Hedman (19), (Cirelli, Stamkos)

16:47 CAR Aho (30), (DeAngelo, Jarvis)

Third Period

6:02 TB Point (25), (Stamkos, Kucherov)(PP)

Overtime

0:52 TB Stamkos (30), (Kucherov, Cirelli)(PP)

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point were the game’s first and second stars.

I think winning a game like this in OT can be psychological rocket fuel, but let’s put that to the side. It’s the way the Lightning played tonight that mattered and it was a complete reversal from how they looked at Raleigh. They outshot the Hurricanes 32-19. 19 SOG for the Hurricanes who are arguably the best volume shooting team in the league. And, they dominated special teams. You got 3/4 on the power play and keep a clean sheet on the PK when the opposite was true at Carolina. Complete reversal of fortune and now the Lightning get a big glut of games at home heading down the stretch. It’s a recipe for success.

Side note: good God Steve Levy. Are you interviewing for North Korean state TV? That was levels of slanted and bad that would make the ghost of NBCSN blush. Have some damned dignity, man.

Box score and extended statistics from NHL.com.

